The Pine City Dragon baseball squad is rolling onward in the playoffs, after epic victories over tough opponents kept the team on track for the next stage in their journey.
Pine City 6, Mora 1
The Dragons got off to a good start in the section playoffs with a 6-1 win over the Mora Mustangs on June 1. The team scored three runs in the third inning to take a decisive lead. Isaiah Hasz pitched for seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 10 batters.
Virginia 12, Dragons 1
In the double-elimination tournament, the Pine City squad had a scare in their first game against Virgina on Tuesday.
Virginia scored seven runs in the fourth inning to power their way past the Dragons, who had a tough time getting runs scored in the contest. In a bright spot, Isaiah Hasz went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Dragons in hits.
Pine City 6, Greenway 5
The Pine City squad showed grit and character, coming back on June 3 to take on Greenway. The Dragons defeated Greenway 6-5 on Thursday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at five with the Dragons batting in the bottom of the sixth when Mason Charles doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The Dragons earned the victory despite allowing Greenway to score three runs in the fifth inning.
In the second inning, the Dragons got their offense started. Daniel Rike singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Dragons put up four runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by a single by Mason Loucks and an error on a ball put in play by Isaiah Hasz.
Nick Plasek led things off on the mound for the Dragons. The ace lasted four and a third innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one.
Mason Loucks led the Dragons with two hits in three at bats. The Dragons didn’t commit a single error in the field. Dylan Peterson had six chances in the field, the most on the team.
Pine City 8, Virginia 3
In an 8-3 revenge win, the Dragons beat Virginia on June 3 in the third round of the section tourney and kept their playoff hopes alive.
Ryan Plasek took the win on the pitching mound, to be relieved by Nick Plasek. The two kept the lid on an offense that had caused the Dragons big problems just a couple of days earlier.
Ryan Plasek, Daniel Rike, Mason Charles, Dylan Peterson and Cole Waxberg each made hits to help give their team the win.
