The Pine City Varsity Dragon baseball team traveled to St. Peter on Tuesday to begin their 2023 season. It must have been an interesting bus ride as both teams shared the same bus while traveling to Gustie Baseball Field.
The Pine City Dragons and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars team will hit the diamond in their first outdoor baseball game, with friendly temperatures into the 70s. The teams played a double header on Tuesday. While these two teams have traditionally been on the top of the conference standings, they know each other real well. Many team members from each team play on the same legion squad during the summer.
While these two teams are no strangers to one another, they tend to play their best when facing one another. Last season, the Dragons suffered their only loss in the Great River Conference to the Jaguars. It was a 3-1 loss to the Jaguars in Pine City. The Dragons, however, would win game two of the series by a score of 5-2. The Dragons would go on and finish 10-1 in the Conference.
The Dragons will look to their two aces to carry them through on Tuesday games. Senior Isaiah Hasz and senior Nick Plasek will take the lead on the mound for the Dragons. In addition to those two solid right-handed arms, coach Hasz will have Lefty Bryce Erickson, Nick Stewart, Mason Charles, Elliot Blatz, and Ethan Aagaard looking to fill in any innings if needed.
The Dragons will fill in their infield with a combination of senior Aidan Palmer, senior Luke Wilson, Hasz or Plasek filling in at third base or shortstop, and freshman Ethan Aagaard behind the plate. Shortstop or third base seems to be a position the team is trying to fill and should be interesting to see how the coach fills the left side. The outfield looks like seniors Bryce Erickson, Riley Cummings and Mason Charles.
Elliot Blatz, Waylon Peterson, Nick Stewart, and Manny Hernandez-Lucht provide coach Hasz some help off the bench to fill the last hole and give the team a few options in the line up. There should be plenty of at-bats and opportunities for each member to contribute.
After Tuesday’s game, the Dragons already moved Thursday’s tilt at Ogilivie to May 9 and have their eye on East Central on Monday April 17 at East Central.
The Pine City softball team is in the great wait. Temperatures finally reaching normal range for this time of year and the melt has started. While the teams wait for the mounds of snow to melt and fields to dry, they continue to prepare indoors.
The Dragons are currently on tap to open the season with a doubleheader this weekend in Aitkin. Coach Dennis hopes the field can be prepped in time for those games, but in the meantime, they continue to work on their fundamentals.
