Bears, wolves and misplaced (and misidentified) eagles were among the variety of issues and situations that area conservation officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources found themselves dealing with in recent days.
• Conservation Officer Dustie Speldrich, working out of Willow River, rescued a bear cub after the sow was hit by a car on Interstate 35. The cub will be rehabilitated at the Garrison Animal Hospital.
Speldrich also received a complaint of a bald eagle held captive in a dog kennel. The eagle was actually a polish chicken and had a black body with a white plumed head. The owners aptly named it Que Ball.
• Conservation Officer Bret Grundmeier, working out of Hinckley, dealt with an increase in reports of wolves harassing livestock, as well as quite a few nuisance-bear complaints. A few landowners found out firsthand that momma bears, when visiting garbage cans and birdfeeders, don’t always scare away very easily when they have cubs with them. Unseasonably hot weather also had more boat traffic on area lakes than normal.
• Conservation Officer Ben Karon, working out of Pine City, said he took many nuisance-bear calls. Karon and CO Krauel were able to locate an injured bald eagle that had made its way into a lake. They were able to safely rescue the injured eagle and bring it to a rehabilitator. Karon continued to check anglers and patrol for ATV activity. Time was spent checking for AIS violations as well.
