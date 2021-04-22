I have a confession to make. I love Alaskan reality TV. These people are battling weather, hardship and animals – yes even bears – and they are thriving. When my life seems out of control, I grab the remote and watch. It encourages me to realize my troubles aren’t as bad as they seem. Maybe it’s not so bad ... but I regress.
The bears capture my attention on these shows. I have seen bears in Minnesota. Thankfully it wasn’t up close and not a grizzly bear. They are big. They are fast. If you research what to do if you encounter a bear, you are to stand your ground and wave your arms slowly. Avoid eye contact. Don’t yell or scream and above all don’t run because you can’t out run them. But what do you do if they start to advance towards you? Better run faster than your buddy (joke intended).
Here is where the confession comes in. Metaphorically, I feel like a bear is chasing me and I am running all day long. There, I said it out loud. It feels like I am being driven to go faster and faster. I need to stop. I tend to walk fast where ever I am going. I push the buttons on the microwave like I’m poking out an enemy’s eyes. I want to drive way too fast. My heart races and I push harder. It all starts with a negative thought that begins to spiral out of control. Thoughts like not wanting to disappoint someone by what I say or by being late. Rehearsing a humiliating situation over and over again. Not feeling good enough. Trying to perform to be accepted and loved. Fast = fear. Hurry = worry.
I don’t think I am alone in the chase. Peter, the disciple that constantly ate shoe leather because of his rash actions describes the chase with a lion. Listen to 1 Peter 5:8.
Be careful! Watch out from attacks from the Devil, your great enemy. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for some victim to devour.
Did you get that? According to Peter, the Devil is the one roaring those negative thoughts your way. Bet you thought it was you, didn’t you? I did too, until I read this. The question I had to ask myself was, what was I going to do the next time I heard a negative roar trying to get me to run?
I look in another direction, like the verse Peter wrote in verse 7:
Give your worries and cares to God, for He cares about what happens to you.
God really cares about all those things that make me worry. He is not the source of fear and anxiety – the Devil is. God is the source of love and care. So, when a roar of negativity comes my way, I stop, breathe, and say, “A bear is NOT chasing me!”
I am a work in process, but this is helping. I am leisurely walking now and I breathe easier.
A bear is not chasing me; Jesus chases me with his love.
So, wherever you are in your journey this week, stop to remember, Jesus loves you and so do I.
JULIE SAMUELSON is co-pastor of Hands for Pine City Church (with husband Brad Samuelson). Contact them on Facebook, at hands4pc@gmail.com or 320-496-3009.
Editor’s Note: We invite faith leaders, community members and thoughtful readers to share uplifting writing and ideas in “Inspirations.” For more information email editor@pinecitymn.com or call Mike at 320-629-6771.
