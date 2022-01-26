The annual Beau Berglund Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament was held Saturday with a great turnout on a very frigid day. Marcie Berglund reported that over 12 years, the foundation has given away over $12,000 in scholarship money and has contributed $10,000 toward the building of the new Hilltop warming house.

