Those with an interest in plants and gardening who would enjoy sharing that interest with others are invited to apply to become a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Applications are being accepted for the Pine County Extension Master Gardener Program now until Oct. 1.
Individuals selected for the program begin an internship that starts with the Master Gardener core course training in January, 2021. The course is taught online by University of Minnesota Extension educators and faculty.
Following the course, interns will complete 50 hours of volunteer service in the first year, working with local Master Gardener volunteers on a variety of projects that educate the public about gardening and horticulture. You might answer plant questions by phone or at an information booth, write a newspaper column, or make a presentation to a community group. The primary projects in Pine County include the Pine County Horticulture Day, the Community Garden, School gardens, newspaper columns, information booths, community education classes, Facebook page and others.
After completing the internship, you become a certified University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener. To remain certified, Master Gardeners must contribute at least 25 hours of volunteer service annually and receive five or more hours in additional horticulture education.
For an application form and more information, please call the University of Minnesota Extension office in Pine County at the courthouse in Pine City at 800-651-3813 Ext. #3 or #1. Or, email Pine County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Terry Salmela at salme002@umn.edu For more information about the Extension Master Gardener program go to www.mgweb@umn.edu and click onto ‘Become a Master Gardener’ and ‘Apply Now’.
