Before becoming a parent, it’s hard to imagine that you would be saying things like “No, you cannot use a long hose to the bathroom so you can stand in the living room and pee” or “Please don’t put that up your sister’s nose again.” Or even after they are a bit older, “I’m late today because my daughter had a melt down about her socks not feeling right in her shoes but refused to change socks or shoes” and “Yes, son, actually you can get pulled over for a broken taillight and speeding.”
Before becoming a parent, your concept of time is based on work schedule, bar schedule, where the live music is, and where your friends are. When you become a parent, your concept of time is based on meltdowns, daycare/school/sports schedules and allowing extra time every morning on the extreme likelihood your child is either going to stick something somewhere in one of their orifices, lose something somewhere, like down the toilet or in the forest, or just flat lay themselves on the floor in a crying mess. You never know your own strength until you must pick up the dead weight of a child that does not want to be moved.
Aaahhh, parenthood. They say there is nothing more rewarding and satisfying than raising a child. I suppose that feeling comes later in life? I know there are parents out there that will agree – when your 10-year-old is in a screaming, snotty nosed, full-blown meltdown because her ponytail has a bump in it, I’m not feeling very satisfied. Or when the teenager says “Eh, there’s summer school,” I’m not feeling very rewarded. Instead, I’m thinking that whoever “they” are lied!
But as I slam the coffee, rush to get out the door on time, all while trying to tell the teenager that he cannot drive his truck if the taillights don’t work just because he will use “hand signals” and trying not to cry with the 10-year-old red faced foot stomper that’s pushing my limits; somewhere, deep inside I remember to tell myself – just 10 more years.
The other night I flashed forward to a time when they are grown and gone. That’s when I think I might regret telling them I was going to put them in our yard with a sign that says, “Will work for free.” Maybe, just perhaps, there may be a small amount of sadness when I start to miss the craziness. Because when the craziness is gone, so are the cuddles, the hugs, the “I love you’s” you hear every day, morning, noon and at night seventeen times in a row in between their endless need to go to the bathroom or get a drink.
I know I’ll miss the sound of the teenager playing guitar and singing. I get to hear that almost daily now. It warms my heart and fills me with pride. Almost makes me forget the cops coming to my door asking whose vehicle that is or the 1 a.m. phone call to tell me his friends and he are stuck in the forest and will be home when he can get the truck out. That’s right, the forest. Is that where his keys are?
I know I’ll miss the emotional roller coaster of a child standing at the door when I come home from work and asking how my day was every day or the huge hug she must have. I’ll miss her ginormous word ball, constant chatter and endless teachings on what she learned on YouTube today. Because apparently YouTube is the all-knowing.
There will be silence where the squeals and word balls used to fill the space. There will be a clean and tidy house when the kid stuff starts to disappear. I’ll have all my clothes back (well, that one is wishful thinking). There won’t be a sink full of dishes or the smell of stinky teenage boy boots. There won’t be chalk drawings in the driveway, four wheelers left in the yard or piles of laundry that I’ve decided has a mind of its own.
There will be silence. As much as I crave the silence some days, I’m not sure I’m ready. As often as I may try to give my children away to strangers I meet, I’m not sure what to expect when they are grown and gone.
Yes, I hope the after is filled with craziness when grandchildren arrive and stir up the chaos. But what about the in between? I’ve done the before and look forward to the after. But I don’t even know where the person is that was the before. The after is Grandma status (or one hopes).
Who are we in the in between?
When the chaos ends and silence replaces the loud? I’m starting to listen when people say you will miss it when it’s gone vs. laughing every time they say it. It’s creeping closer and closer, faster than expected.
Lacy Johnson is a Pine City Pioneer contributer.
