It seems like this winter it’s been nothing but virus after COVID after flu after another virus. But the recent bout came at a most inopportune time.
We’re not big travelers, other than the yearly trip somewhere warm, but this year, it’s been a bit more frequent.
We had the annual trip to Florida last month to visit my father-in-law and spent time with our oldest and his girlfriend who joined us in Tampa. And in November, being empty nesters now, we decided to be adventurous and fly to Vegas for a long weekend. It was fun, but it was Vegas and good to visit just once we decided.
Last weekend though, we traveled to North Carolina for a long weekend to pick up my mother-in-law who stayed with her other son and family for a couple weeks. We brought her home since she can’t travel by herself and also got to hang out with family for a couple days.
We enjoyed flying first class for the first time thanks to my mother-in-law. Instead of the usual peanuts and pretzels that we’re typically offered in coach for a fee, we were given a four course meal with two linen napkins and real silverware. It was nice.
But on the way back, in addition to bringing home my mother-in-law, we brought home a bug. Not the boxelder type that are crawling all over our living room at the moment but a nasty one that made us cough — a lot.
Coughing on a plane is never recommended. I mean that should go without saying, right? Especially at the tail end of a pandemic?
I was actually thankful we were still required to wear a mask on the plane because when my coughing got to be too much, enough for the flight attendant to look at me in an alarming way and the kid next to me to uncomfortably lean in the other direction, I headed to the bathroom where no one would hear me.
I made three trips there. I’m sure I was overreacting, but the movie “Snakes on a Plane” came to mind – it felt like my cough was something like a snake on a plane.
People in the front seated near the bathroom were likely wondering what my problem was. My mother-in-law even said later that she wondered why I got up so many times and laughed when I told her why.
I tested negative for COVID before going on the plane and for good measure took another test when arriving at home which also gave a negative result. Plus, we recently had COVID roll through the home … there’s immunity, right?
Even after returning home, we were still sick and needed a visit to the doctor. The physician’s assistant told us that viruses are going around like crazy, and when people used to get sick 3-5 days from something, they were seeing people get sick closer to 14 days now. She said our immunity has “been on vacation” for the last couple years due to all the social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer, and now it doesn’t know how to handle all the viruses out there. So this made sense why it seemed like we have been much sicker than normal.
And thankfully, people are now more forgiving when someone appears slightly sick on a plane as COVID has hit almost everyone by now it seems – but I still wouldn’t recommend coughing on a plane if you can avoid it.
Traci LeBrun is the editor at the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.