Stephanie Skalicky and Alex Berger of Pine City are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Matilda Berger. Lillie arrived at 2:57 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2020 at A New Story Birth Center in Milaca. She weighed six lbs, six oz and was 20 inches long. Proud grandparents are Peg Skalicky of Beroun and Ed and Sheila Berger of Hinckley. Pleased great grandparents are Dick and Barb Mikyska of Sartell and Maurice Berger of Bettendorf, Iowa.
