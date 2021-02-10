Bernie Pohl

Bernie F. Pohl, of Brook Park, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at his home. He was 64 years old.
Bernie was born on July 3, 1956 in St. Paul to parents Hoover and Marion (Pulkrabec) Pohl. He spent his younger years in the Sandstone area then moved to Hinckley with his adopted family (Deloris Klar) at the age of 14. In September of 1974, Bernie entered the military at age 18. He served as a Radio Operator for the Marines until 1977 when he was honorably discharged. Upon returning home he met Gale Quam and they married on June 24, 1978 in Mora, Minnesota. They made their home in Brook Park where they raised their family. Bernie was employed at EPC in Mora for most of his career.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with odds and ends. He was always willing to help family and friends. Bernie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who loved and knew him.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parent and brother Edward Pohl.
He is survived by his wife Gale; children, Cory Pohl, Kyle Pohl, and Tabitha (Shayne) Sundet; grandchildren, Gabrielle (Ethan) Simpson, Nicole (Dominick) Photopoulos, Tyler Pohl, and Tyler Sundet; great grandson Asher Simpson; siblings, Betty (Kenny) Gray, Millie Reed, Marion Reitan, Linda (Rick) Murray, Julie Sivigny, Diane Franko, Robert (Barb) Novotny, John (Lou) Pohl, Randy Pohl, Emma Lou Pohl, and Andy (Colleen) Pohl; foster sister Sheila Winner; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Bernie’s Life will be planned in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
