Bertha Sorenson

January 6, 1941 - April 19, 2023
Bertha “Betty” Marie Sorenson of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 peacefully with her family surrounding her at the Sandstone Health Care Center. She was 82 years old.
Betty was born in Shields, North Dakota to Philip and Margret (Tischmak) Engel on Jan. 6, 1941. She lived there until she was seven years old then her family moved to Minneapolis, Minn. After a year of city living the family moved to East Bethel, where Betty spent the rest of her childhood. On Aug. 1, 1959, Betty married David John Sanders and they moved to Minneapolis, Minn. David and Betty had four beautiful daughters that they enjoyed raising together until David unexpectedly died on Jan.30, 1970. Betty met her second husband, Albin Sorenson and married him on June 10, 1971, Albin and Betty moved to a farm in Sandstone, where they raised their blended family and welcomed their son. In 1983, Betty and Albin parted ways, and Betty decided to move to Groningen, where she raised her youngest daughter. Throughout her life, Betty not only raised her children, she supported them by working in the plastics business and cleaning houses. In 1992, Betty was very proud of obtaining her GED.
For the last part of her life, Betty lived in various places but mostly in the Sandstone area to be close to her family. A survivor of many difficulties, Betty faced situations with grace and optimism. Community was close to Betty’s heart, she volunteered at WINDOW victim’s services for nine years, receiving many awards for her contributions. Betty enjoyed many things throughout her life especially watching sports, GO TWINS! She looked forward to playing cards and BINGO any chance she got. When Betty got a chance to be outside, she loved making her garden a show place. The thing that brought Betty the most joy though was spending time with family, whether it was her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, Devy Sanders of Hinckley, Minn., Danette Sanders of Pine City, Minn., Dawn Doten of Arizona, Doris (Orion) Podlewski of Askov, Minn., Michael Sorenson of Pine City, Laura (Josh) Ziegler of Bruno, Minn.; brother, David; sisters, Evie, Vonnie, Rita, Anita and Joanie; seven grandsons, seven granddaughters, many great grandchildren, and even more people that considered her a mom and grandma.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Margret and Philip; brother, Joachim; sisters, Clotilda, Sonia, Audry; her husbands, David, Al; and her granddaughter, Janel.
A funeral service was held on April 25, 2023 for Betty at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Bruno, Minn. Burial took place at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minn.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
