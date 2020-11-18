Bess Raudabough, Mrs. Wallace Raudabough, of Coon Rapids, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Walker Methodist Plaza in Anoka at the age of 89.
Bessie Mae Phillips was born Aug. 13, 1931 to L.B. and Irene (Coulter) Phillips in Collins, Mississippi. She was the oldest of ten siblings.
Bess graduated from Sumrall High School in 1950. After high school she worked inspecting parachutes for a year. She then enlisted into the United States Army and became an army nurse. Bess met Wallace, the love of her life, while serving in the army. Bess and Wallace were married in El Paso, Texas by an Army Chaplain. After leaving the army, they moved to Minnesota to start their family. They first lived in Rush City until they built a new home in Coon Rapids in 1960. She raised her two children and worked at Mercy Hospital for 20 years. Bess also liked cooking and canning and taking care of her beautiful flower gardens. In retirement, Bess and Wallace enjoyed spending time at the lake with their children and grandchildren. During the winter months, they traveled to Florida and Mississippi spending time with friends and family.
Bess is survived by her daughter Evonne (Max) Bartholomay of Lakeville; son Doug (Jan Kroona) Raudabough of St. Cloud; grandchildren Wesley Raudabough of Pine City, Tristin (Randy) Lehman of South Dakota, Jennifer (Owen) Fiedler of Butte, North Dakota, Marsha (Justin) Knowles of Vienna Virginia; great-grandchildren Ryan Fiedler, Andrea Raudabough, Caitlyn Raudabough; siblings Mary Dennison of Georgia, Larry Phillips of Florida, Joyce Pettis of Mississippi, June Garick of Mississippi, Jerry (Cindy) Phillips of Louisiana; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents L.B. & Irene Phillips; husband Wallace Raudabough; siblings Kenneth Phillips, James (Oma) Phillips, Jacqueline “Jody” (Woodrow) Tims, Wallace (Agnes) Phillips; brothers-in-law Lyle Dennison, Oliver Pettis.
Funeral services for Bess were held at 10:30 a.m.; Friday. Nov. 6, 2020 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment took place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City with military honors provided by Novak-Milliren VFW Post #4258, Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51 and the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
