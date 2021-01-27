Bessie Kotek

Bessie Agnes Kotek passed away on Jan. 15, 2021 at the age of 101. She was born on Jan. 2, 1920 on the family farm west of Beroun to Frank and Agnes Smetana, both of Bohemian heritage.
Bessie, the youngest of siblings, Mary, Agnes, Rudy and Ann, grew up on the family farm. After Bessie left the farm in her late teens she worked in various caretaker positions. On June 23, 1942 Bessie married Kenneth Kotek at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. They were married over 70 years and lived most of that time on a farm east of Pine City. They had three children Leslie, Larry and Marilyn.
The farm initially had pigs, chickens, horses and milk cows but evolved into a strictly dairy farm. They were hard working partners on the farm, working long hours on outside chores. Bessie was very fond of all the animals on the farm.
Bessie and Kenneth had a large vegetable garden which was grown much like today’s organic gardens. The abundant produce was canned and frozen. Crates of pears and peaches from the store, apples and currents from their orchard, strawberries and blueberries were also canned and frozen.
Bessie was a fine seamstress and was still sewing into her 90’s.
She was a fantastic cook and baker and was known for her many Czech specialties. The season of Christmas and all its traditions were very important to Bessie and Kenneth. Her Christmas cookies were deliciously prepared and special to family and friends. In latter years, Bessie and Kenneth enjoyed visiting the Czech Republic and were able to converse in their second language.
Bessie listened closely to what people were saying to her and responded thoughtfully to them.
She and her kindness will be very much missed.
Bessie is survived by her sons: Les (Margi) Kotek of Champlin, Dr. Larry Kotek of Vadnais Heights; grandchildren: Eric (Gretchen) Kotek of Crystal, Sarah (Joe) Favour of St. Louis Park, Nicole (Jeff) Pazahanick of Bloomington, Bridget (Matt) Menke of Golden Valley; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Ethan, Jacob, Alex, Carter, Andrew, Max, Charlie, Oliver, and Rhett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth; daughter Marilyn; three sisters: Agnes, Ann, and Mary; and one brother Rudy.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a private family Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. Bessie was interred Thursday, next to Ken, in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Pine City.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for Bessie was live-streamed for those who wished to be a part of the service from home. A recorded video will be available on the chapel’s website at www.FuneralAndCremationService.com click on Bessie’s obituary page.
The family plans to hold a future celebration over food when it is safer to congregate.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.