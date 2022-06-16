The Pine City High School weight room is open to any Pine City athlete from 8-9 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Workouts are monitored by Pine City coaching staff and open to any 7-12 grade student-athlete.
The Pine City Dragons Football program will be hosting a team camp for grades 9-12 for Dragon student athletes interested in Football. The camp will run June 23-25 in the evenings. Athletes can connect with coach Burger or coach Fort to get registered at aburger@isd578.org or nfort@isd578.org.
Following the Dragon camp, Pine City will travel to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to participate in their team camp on June 27-29. Dragon athletes will stay on campus for two nights and get top quality coaching from regional collegiate coaches.
Pine City basketball and volleyball summer leagues will also continue hosting area schools for high school competitions each week. This is a great opportunity to develop your skills for the upcoming seasons. If you are interested, please connect with your head coach for registration details.
Registration for youth football grades 4-6 still has a few spots open. Please contact aburger@isd578.org or nfort@isd578.org if interested.
