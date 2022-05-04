Betty McKeller passed away Thursday, April 28, 2002 at St. Clare’s Living Community of Mora at the age of 89.
Betty Yvonne Mashburn was born January 7, 1933 to John and Rosie (Oliver) Mashburn in Franklin County, Alabama.
Betty is survived by her daughter Nancy Johnson of Pine City; grandchildren Jennifer (Frank) Dingman, Kenneth Dingman all of Wahkon; Darren Johnson (Jeanne Goodwin) of Medford, Oregon; great-grandchildren Jenna Kehn of Pine City, Megan Dingman, Kenneth Dingman of Wahkon; sister Helen Pounders of Russsellville, Alabama, Cherovise Bird of Harpersville, Alabama; other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents John and Rosie Mashburn; husband Kenneth; son Jeff McKeller; son-in-law Robert Johnson.
Julie Samuelson will officiate funeral services for Betty: 11 AM; Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City with one hour visitation prior to the service. The interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Kerrick.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
