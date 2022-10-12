A juvenile bicyclist was hit by a car and sustained injuries the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Pine City, just after dusk.
According to the incident report, Pine County deputies were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 to Main St. N. near 1st Ave. in Pine City where it was reported that a vehicle had struck a juvenile on a bicycle. The report stated that serious injury was suspected with the female juvenile who complained of pain in her chest, arm and leg and who was found laying in the middle of the northbound lane of Main Street when deputies arrived.
The driver of the car who hit the bicyclist was a juvenile so no name can be released. The driver was still on the scene when law enforcement arrived, according to the report. The bicyclist said that she had been riding her bike and crossing the street but didn’t fully remember what happened and didn’t know if she lost consciousness or not. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle said that he had been driving northbound on Main Street with four passengers in the vehicle; all but one passenger were juveniles. The driver said that he had been going the speed limit and that he saw other juveniles on bikes on the left shoulder.
He said that he suddenly realized that there was a bicyclist in front of his vehicle crossing the road from left to right. He said he then slammed on his brakes and attempted to swerve around the bicyclist but that he didn’t have enough time to react and was unable to avoid a collision.
The driver denied using his cellphone during the time of the collision; the passengers of the vehicle attested to his statement.
The bicyclist was transported by ambulance from the scene to a landing where she was transported via air to a hospital for her injuries.
