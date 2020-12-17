To the Editor:
On Nov. 3, Americans voted in record numbers and decisively elected Joe Biden as our next president. President-elect Biden’s vote total was the highest in history. He received over 7,000,000 more votes (twice Mrs. Clinton’s margin) than Mr. Trump and his 306 electoral votes equaled Trump’s “massive landslide victory” of 2016. Mr. Trump is the first one-term president in over 30 years and one of only three impeached presidents. He exits as the most unpopular president (never an approval rating above 50%) since polling began. Voters punished him for one of the most profound failures of governance in our history. During a time of soaring infections, deaths and economic collapse his incompetence, failure to lead, dereliction of responsibility and callous disregard for the health and economic security of Americans caused his loss.
Unfortunately, Mr. Trump continues to debase the presidency and embarrass and weaken us in the eyes of the world by dangerously undermining faith in the most foundational of all democratic institutions, a free and fair election. In an endless stream of disinformation, misleading statements, lies and insane conspiracy theories claiming widespread voter fraud, Mr. Trump and his media enablers end his presidency like it began - attacking our American values, weakening our democratic institutions, dividing us and lying to the American people.
Mr. Trump declares election fraud and corruption, backs dozens of baseless law suits, delays the peaceful transfer of power and challenges ballot certification processes in an authoritarian attempt to subvert the will of the people and undermine the integrity of the election process. In a display of childish petulance and pathological narcissism he refuses to do what every president has done - “man up” and concede defeat, congratulate the winner and assist in an orderly transition.
To counter Trump’s election disinformation, federal, state and local election officials issued a statement saying: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised ….The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history….” Judges have tossed out dozens of lawsuits with scathing rebuts for lack of evidence; thousands of election officials in 174,000 precincts, 3,142 counties and all 50 states have certified their results as accurate; vote recounts in multiple states reaffirmed Biden’s win; the FBI and intelligent agencies’ investigations found no fraud; and William Barr, US Attorney General, contradicted Mr. Trump’s lies and reported his office has not uncovered election-altering fraud.
George Washington warned that political parties might become “potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people.” Does anyone seriously doubt that Mr. Trump would label Washington, if alive, as an enemy of the people, his base supporters would chant “lock him up” at one of his “WrestleMania” rallies and media enablers would attack his patriotism?
Mr. Trump’s false claims are patently unAmerican and unpatriotic. Yet, incredibly, millions believe his lies. Such is the power of media, when journalism is labeled fake, propaganda is sold under the banner of news and social media is accepted as true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.