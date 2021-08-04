One hundred sixteen motorcycle riders and their passengers, along with a large crew of volunteers and supporters, gathered at Ryders Saloon in Henriette for the Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group’s Second Annual Bike Run. The group, which offers support for veterans, active military and their families, raised nearly $10,000 through registration fees, hundreds of donated raffle prizes and a pulled pork dinner, courtesy of Eklund’s Scattered Acres. Chuck Gallagher and Quentin Ekstedt prepared the pork, and the local Blue Star Moms group served the meal, which included a selection of dishes donated by area businesses.
Jan Carl, chairperson for the Pine City Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group, thanked Ryders Saloon, donors, volunteers, drivers and riders, adding that their support for our military families means the world to them.
