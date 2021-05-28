In an effort to encourage bicyclists to enjoy the Willard Munger Trail that spans from Hinckley to Duluth, and enjoy the small businesses along the way, Carlton Bike Rental & Repair has announced the inaugural season of the “Munger Mission.”
The Munger Mission’s aim is to be an incentive to get friends and families to bike the Willard Munger Trail and enjoy the experience of our rich Minnesota bike trail network.
Bikers who wish to participate in the Munger Mission will receive a nylon bag containing your mission instructions and goals to accomplish. Riders have through the month of September to complete your mission.
“The Munger Mission was designed as an incentive for bikers to explore additional portions of our beautiful Willard Munger Trail,” said Joelene Steffens, founder of Carlton Bike Rental & Repair.
“Now that we have expanded to Hinckley, it gives bikers a chance to discover additional portions of the trail beyond Moose Lake and Carlton.”
To accomplish the “Munger Mission” riders must take a selfie of yourself and your bike in front of each of the shop’s three locations and share on social media.
Riders are also encouraged to participate in bonus missions to be eligible for prizes from participating local businesses along the route.
Bikers are encouraged to adventure at their own pace and their own directions and need not bike the whole length of the trail. This is not a race.
Join the Ride
For more information on how to join the Munger Mission ride visit www.CarltonBikeRental.com or email Mungermissionride@gmail.com.
Seventeen businesses along the route are also participating in the Munger Mission, offering prizes to participants:
1. Bogey’s on Main
2. Moustique Music & Boutique
3. Finlayson Muni
4. End Zone Bar & Grill
5. Doc’s Sports Bar
6. Corral Bar
7. Squirrel Cage Bar
8. Gamper’s
9. Moose lake Brewing
10. TJ’s Country Corner
11. Pine Hill Golf Club
12. Streetcar Kitchen
13. MN White Water Rafting
14. Oldenburg House
15. Swiftwater Adventures
16. Buffalo House
17. Woodfire Candle Co
Carlton Bike Rental & Repair has three locations:
106 Chestnut Ave., Carlton, MN 55718
505 3rd St Moose Lake, MN 55767
105 Main St East Hinckley, MN 55037
