Through five states, over mountains, across deserts and past grizzly bears, 19-year-old Hinckley-Finlayson graduate Howie Hodena rode his bike 2,500 miles from Eureka, Montana to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, to complete the Great Divide Trail.
The idea to make this trek came to Hodena about two years ago. While he researched the trip, he became a paraprofessional at Hinckley Schools to earn the funds to make his trip possible.
Friends drove Hodena to the starting point in Eureka, just 8 miles from the Canadian border. Hodena prepared himself to face his solo adventure.
“Right as my friends dropped me off it hit me hard,” he said. “There were times I wondered if I really wanted to do this, but I knew if I didn’t do it now I would regret it later.”
His tent, food, water, sleeping pad and everything else necessary for survival were carried on his bike. Although he started his journey alone, he met other bikers along the way, who he rode the trail with.
In the first 10 miles he met up with two gentlemen, Tim and Glen, who were 60 and 70 years old. He rode with them for a few days, then met a group of three younger people: Ethan, Tricia and Mikey. He rode with them through Wyoming, then he and Ethan stayed together until New Mexico, where Howie met up with his parents who supported him through the state.
Most of the campgrounds were very informal, he explained. Some were just a flat spot in the woods. Most nights were spent in his one person tent. On rest days he would seek out a hotel or somewhere a little nicer to stay.
Because most of the Dividers have the same maps, they end up camping together a lot, Hodena explained. One night he ended up camping with about 15 people.
“It was super cool, because they are all going through the same thing you are,” he said. “There were days where a group of us would camp together, leave at different times and arrive at the next campground at different times ... but still be together for the night.”
The amount of time riding each day varied, but the average at the beginning was 30 to 40 miles, then later trickled up into 50 to 60 miles per day and once in New Mexico it went up to 80 to 130 miles per day.
different states, different challenges
Each state had its own challenges, said Hodena. Montana and northern Wyoming are brown bear country – as in grizzly bears.
The map listed which campgrounds had bear boxes – locked containers that store and protect food. They were very careful to stay where these were.
During the trip, Hodena saw a total of four grizzly bears. The first was on his second day of riding; they had made a quick stop and then saw the bear about a half a football field away from them. The bear didn’t bother them. It just watched them and then walked slowly into the woods and left them alone.
“We were all pretty scared,” he said. “We knew if that thing comes there isn’t much we could do about it. We had our bear spray, but it’s not like we had a gun with us.”
While in bear country, riders would yell before going around a corner so as to not surprise the bears.
Wyoming brought on another challenge called the Great Basin or Red Desert. This 155-mile stretch of the trail is the longest part of the trip with no water source.
“Before the trip I was rock climbing with one of my friends and he offered to be my water source during this part,” he said. “I thought to myself it would be super cool if he did, but at the same time I didn’t fully believe he would be there. But he came out. I think I could have done it without him, but was so glad I didn’t have to.
“Having a good friend be there for emotional support was amazing,” said Hodena.
It was the halfway point of the adventure.
Idaho’s biggest challenge was 40 miles of trail made up of mostly volcanic ash.
Colorado brought the Rocky Mountains. There were days where they spent four to six hours just climbing the mountain on a trail of dirt, gravel and rocks.
“It was a flip of a coin if you would get a good downhill,” he said. “Most of the time I didn’t get a good downhill; sometimes a downhill would take longer than the uphill. I would have to be riding my brakes the whole time making sure I didn’t fall off and hit my head on a huge boulder or something.”
In Colorado, Hodena had just finished a large downhill section when he realized he had lost his clothes bag. He had to ride back up the mountain to retrieve it. Later that same day, he also ended up going over his handlebars. He had some bumps and scrapes from that, but “it was good timing for a fall,” he said because that day his siblings traveled to meet him near Steamboat, Colorado, where they spent a few days together.
“Everything in New Mexico was hard,” said Hodena. The trails were mountainous and sometimes very hard to travel. There were times where he would have to walk his bike through parts of the trail as there was no way to safely ride. He went on to say, the nicest people he met were the ones in New Mexico.
“In New Mexico, I went into a restaurant for lunch, not knowing they didn’t take cards. I only had $5 in cash. The guy working there asked if I was a Divider and when I said yes, he said, ‘We take care of Dividers here.’ It was so cool.
“You get a lot of credit all along the trail for being a Divider,” said Hodena. “If you have a problem with your bike, the bike shop will take care of you first. Restaurants will feed you for free. Some people actually open their homes or guest houses to Dividers for no charge. It was a great opportunity for a hot shower and a comfortable place to sleep.”
Hodena’s parents met him in New Mexico. They supported him through the whole state, driving with him if the route that day allowed. They would make sure he had water and food, drive up 10 miles or so, and he would catch up. They would fill up his water again, and they carried his bags during that time, so his bike was nice and light.
People
The trip took Hodena 46 days, including eight rest days where he didn’t ride.
The best part of the whole trip, said Hodena, was the people. But it was an emotional rollercoaster at times.
At one point, early on in his travels, he was sitting on a bench not having the best day, thinking about calling his parents. Then another biker, who had done the trail a year before (at the same age Hodena was), gave him a pep talk and told him he had this.
Hodena said it helped him have the courage to go on.
The 46-day adventure was one Hodena will never forget.
