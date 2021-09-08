Maeve Rose Zemek-Kingen was born in Coon Rapids Mercy Hospital on Aug. 17, 2021. She weighed five pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Sierra Kingen and Alex Zemek of Sandstone. She is welcomed home by grandparents Brad and Jeannette Kingen of Mora, and Amy and John Lunde of Cambridge, and Jon Zemek of Pine City.
