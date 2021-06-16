Raylee Lynn Grundmann was born on May 24, 2021 at Cambridge Medical Center. She was six pounds, eight ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her mother is Kaylee Marie Grundmann of Brook Park. After two hard week at St. Paul Children’s hospital, Raylee came home to a very happy mom. Grandparents are Lara Johnson and Neil Lundy of Brook Park.
