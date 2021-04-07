Potter
Cooper and Aubree Potter were born on March 28, 2021 in Superior, Wisconsin. Cooper weighed five pounds, two ounces and Aubree weighed five pounds, one ounces. Their parents are Levi Potter and Bree Hollan. Cooper and Aubree are welcomed home by siblings Don (nine years old) and Jace (four years old). Grandparents are Kenny and Doreen Potter of Superior, Wisconsin, and Joe and Val Chapman of Pine City. Great Grandparents are Sandy Potter of Rock Creek, Vernice Valvoda of Pine City, and Ann Jenson of Pine City.
