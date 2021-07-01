Cooper
Jameson Ford Cooper was born on April 28, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, and was 20 and a fourth inches long. His parents are Kaleb and Kelsey Cooper of Braham.
Jameson is welcomed home by grandparents Jon and Karna Knapp of Braham and Carol Cooper of Wadena.
Schmoll
Finlee Ferne Schmoll was born on May 3, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed ten pounds, four ounces and was 21 and a fourth inches long. Her parents are Isaac and Jennifer Schmoll of Milaca. Finlee is welcomed home by sibling McKenna (two years old). Grandparents are Mark and Bev Johnson of Mora and Marin and Diane Schmoll of Mora.
Lilienthal
Haylie Cora Lilienthal was born on May 4, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed six point 14 onces. Her parents are Kristy and Jedidiah Lilienthal of Brook Park. Haylie is welcomed home by grandparents Scott and Becky Conyers and DeAnna and Daniel Lilienthal.
Skrove
Colton James Skrove was born on May 7, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Ethan and Amiee Skrove of Isle. Colton is welcomed home by sibling Sophie Grace (two years old). Grandparents are Tim and Barb Schug of Isle and Glen and Janice Skrove of Mora.
Ramos
Noah Xavier Ramos was born on May 11, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and was 20.75 inches long. His parents are Johnny and Kylee Ramos of Mora. Noah is welcomed home by siblings Austin (13 years old) and Aaron (11 years old).
Hruska
Elias James Hruska was born on May 21, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, six ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. His parents are Taylyn Belt and James Hruska of Mora. Elias is welcomed home by grandparents Denice Cumber and Duane Belt and Rebecca and Jim Hruska.
