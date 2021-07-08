Hemmerich
Mark Edwin Hemmerich was born on May 13, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, three ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Haley and Joseph Hemmerich of Milaca. Mark is welcomed home by sibling Brinley. Grandparents are David and Stefanie Dillan and George and Cindy Hemmerich.
Carlson
Shawnna Renee Denise Carlson was born on May 14, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, eight point seven ounces and was 19 and a half inches long. Her parent is Mercedes Renee Carlson of Ogilive. Shawnna is welcomed home by grandparents Troy and Amy Carlson of Ogilvie.
Nielsen
Maci Jo Nielsen was born on May 17, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, five ounces and was 21 and a fourth inches long. Her parents are Amanda Glaser and Kyle Nielsen of Pine City. Maci is welcomed home by sibling Paisley Mae (three years old). Grandparents are Joe and Shavone Glaser and Jeff and Cindy Nielsen all of North Branch.
Olson
Braxton Lee Olson was born on May 19, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, 14 ounces and was 22 and a fourth inches long. His parents are Savannah Morgan of Askov and Robert Olson of Ogilvie. Baxton is welcomed home by grandparents Michelle and Tony Grevel of Finlayson, Sally Schroder, Robert Olson and Bunnie Borlow of Mora, Bill and Barb Morgan of Finlayson, Carol Perrin of Mora, and Scheryl Swangstue of Siren, Wisconsin.
