Willhite
Liam Richard Willhite was born on April 9, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces and was 14 inches long. His parents are Robert and Tanya Willhite of Pine City. Liam is welcomed home by siblings Kaden, Gage, Kip, and Ava. Grandparents are Richard and Shirlee Johnson and Sherry Biljan.
Linder
Carson Justin Linder was born on April 19, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Justin and Kelly Linder of Quamba. Carson is welcomed home by siblings Harrison (four years old) and Evelyn (two years old). Grandparents are Jay and Becky Fladebo and Todd Linder and Sherry and David Janousek.
Aragon
Sullivan Armando Delano Aragon was born on April 21, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds, nine ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Ashley and Armando Aragon of Mora. Sullivan is welcomed home by siblings Everleigh (two years old) and Olive (one year old). Grandparents are Keri and Wade Lucking of Mora, and Armando Aragon of Tijuana, Mexico
Auren
Zayden Christopher Auren was born on April 27, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, three ounces and was 21 and a half inches long. His parents are Gabby Ford and Codie Auren of Braham. Zayden is welcomed home by sibling Zander (two years old). Grandparents are Alissa Edstrom of Oak Grove and Brian Ford of Anoka and Dakota and Chris Auren of Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.