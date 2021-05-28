Robyn
Chase Ryan Robyn was born on March 4, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Dexter and Katie Robyn of Mora. Chase is welcomed home by grandparents Coleen Shmidt of Long Prairie and Jesse Messer of Foley and Silas Robyn of Miaca and Keven and Janelle Troupe of Mora.
Pederson
Deegan Dallas Pederson was born on March 9, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jamayla and Keven Pederson of Mora. Deegan is welcomed home by siblings Brealyn (eight years old), and Kayden (three years old). Grandparents are Kurt and Jule of Onamia and Bob and Kristi of Isle.
Leopold
Henry Michael Leopold was born on March 11, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His parents are Steven Leopold and Whitney Stubbs of Ogilive. Henry is welcomed home by siblings Wyatt (five years old), Alyssa (21 years old), Abygail (seventeen years old), and Austin (12 years old). Grandparents are Richard and Christine Stubbs of Ogilvie and Doug and De De Leopold of Springfield.
Madsen
Leon Orion Madsen was born on March 11, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Nicholas and Felicia Madsen of Pine City. Leon is welcomed home by sibling Oliver (two years old). Grandparents are Michael and Kelley Maiwurm and Jeffery and Ann Madsen.
Mantel
Peyton William Mantel was born on March 13, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, seven point eight ounces, and was 21.25 inches long. His parents are Justin and Allison Mantel of Mora. Peyton is welcomed home by grandparents Todd and Patty Eustice of Mora and John and Tammie Mantel of Mora.
