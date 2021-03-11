Burgess
Maverick James Burgess was born on Dec. 28, 2020 at Welia Health.
He weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kevin and Amber Burgess of Grasston. Maverick is welcomed home by sibling Mordecai (four years old). Grandparents are Rick and Darcy Balvin and Ed and Donna Burgess.
Sunderman
Kashton Michael Sunderman was born on Dec. 30, 2020. He weighed seven pounds, three ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His parents are Corey and Stephanie Sunderman of Mora. Kashton is welcomed home by sibling Brookston (three years old). Grandparents are Paul and Shelley Hunt of Mora and Bill and Lori Sunderman of Mora.
Skelly
Faye Lauretta Skelly was born on Jan. 5, 2021 at Welia Heath. She weighed six pounds 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Jake Skelly of Mora. Faye is welcomed home by sibling Claire (two and half years old). Grandparents are Dawn and Bill Johnson of Mora, and John and Jennifer Skelly of Van Buren, Arkansas and Kelly Rhodes of California City, California.
