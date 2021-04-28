Laqua
Bennett Blue Laqua was born on Feb. 16, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six point three pounds and was 19 1/4 inches long. His parents are Jason and Carli Laqua of Mora. Bennett is welcomed home by siblings Brayden (16 years old), and sister Carsyn (ten years old). Grandparents are Steve and Kathy Laqua of Chisago City.
Patterson
Esther Elizabeth Patterson was born on Feb. 16, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Asa and Leah Patterson of Mora. Esther is welcomed home by grandparents Jeff and Jody Eidsvoog and Mike and Roxanne Patterson.
Calkins
Grayson Myles Calkins was born on Feb. 20, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His parents are Lauryn Clark and John Calkins of Milaca. Grayson is welcomed home by Shari Hall, and Todd Hall, and Jeff Clark and Tony and Melissa or Isle.
Brown
Remianna Faye-Louise Brown was born on Feb. 20, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Her parents are Brandi and Clinton Brown III of Grand Rapids. Remi is welcomed home by siblings Abrianna (eight years old), Cheyanna (six years old) and Jax (six years old). Grandparents are Patty and Eric Henry of Deer River and Skip Brown of Marble.
