Ulstrom
River Leona Ulstrom was born on Nov. 1, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her Parents are Angela and Jesse Ulstrom of Mora. River is welcomed home by sibling Archer (four years old). Her grandparents are Reed and Pat Owens of Hinckley and Peter and Cheryl Ulstrom of Mora.
Day
Sienna Victoria Ann Day was born on Nov. 4, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed five pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Khasiti Day and Jordan Dunkley of Hinckley. Sienna is welcomed home by grandparents Denise, Dennis, and Delsie of Hinckley and Sheree and Joe.
Niesen
Abel Louie Neisen was born on Nov. 5, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds and was 22 inches long. His parents are Kianna Williams and Austin Niesen of Isle. Abel is welcomed home by siblngs Avery Niesen (16 months).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.