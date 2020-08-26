Engebretson
Charlotte Lily Engebretson was born on July 21, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, and five ounces. Her parent is Christie Danielle Engebretson of Pine City. Charlotte is welcomed home by siblings Caleb (18 years old) and Isabel (10 years old). Her grandparent is Kelly Engebretson of North Branch.
Stowers
Jase Aiphonce Stowers was born on August 1, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed five pounds and five and a half ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His parents are Jesse Stowers and Mariah Peterson of Isle. Jase is welcomed home by grandparents Nicole Peterson and Pete Haggberg of Isle and Jesse Stowers of Onamia.
Smith
Bernadette Cate Smith was born on August 5, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed nine pounds and four onces and was 21 and a quarter inches long. Her parents are Lucas and Dana Smith of Mora. Bernadette is welcomed home by sibling Marjorie Jeanne. Her grandparents are Kim and Vicki Smith of Mora and Rick and Patty Tencate of Ogilvie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.