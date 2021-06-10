Corbin
Lydia Lois Corbin was born on March 24, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, five ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Scott and Jenna Corbin of Pine City. Lydia is welcomed home by siblings Wyatt (three years old) and Sawyer (two years old). Grandparents are Les and Wendy Bloom and Carmen Corbin.
Molloy
Damien Michael Molloy was born on March 25, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Dylan Mollo and Alexis Shultz of Faribault. Damien is welcomed home by Riley Molloy (six years old). Grandparents are Leah and Aaron Schultz of Faribault and Shawna and Dan Molloy of Faribault.
Nelson
Bridger David Nelson was born on March 26, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Jake and Megan Nelson of Kroshcel. Bridger is welcomed home by Cinch (seven years old) and Field (18 months). Grandparents are David and Dana Jensen and Jim and Sharon Nelson.
Kangas
Daniel John Kangas was born on March 30, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds and was 20 3/4 inches long. His parents are Jonathan Alexander and Savannah Kristine Kangas of Mora. Daniel is welcomed home by grandparents Arthur and Shannon Delcastillo of Wickliffe, Kentucky and Gloriaann and Craig Kangas of Mora.
Moulton
Jacob Robert Moulton was born on April 6, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, nine ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kris and Megan Moulton of Pine City. Jacob is welcomed home by sibling Elijah. Grandparents are Radny and Betty Herges of Ogilvie, and Ellen and Ron Laver of Rock Creek and Bob and Brenda Moulton of Cambridge.
Soderstrom
Sophie Ann Soderstrom was born on April 9, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Tyler and Tara Soderstrom of Isle. Sophie is welcomed home by siblings Brody (six years old), Ruby (four years old) and Harvey (two years old). Grandparents are Bob and Kristi Pedersen of Isle and Dennis and Relie Soderstrom of Braham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.