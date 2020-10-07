Kram
Lilya Josephine Kram was born on Sept. 28, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Amber and Dennis Kram of Brook Park. Lilya is welcomed home by siblings Cylis (six years old). Her grandparents are Josephine Peterson of Cambridge, Loren and Sharen Swanson of Cambridge, Joyce and Stan Hanson or Cambridge, and Sandra and Dennis Kram of Mora.
Rasmussen
Watson Dean Rasmussen was born on Oct. 1, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, 11.6 ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Alysha Enrriquez and Nick Rasmussen of Mora. Watson is welcomed home by siblings Callie (four years old) and Nora (two and a half years old). His grandparents are Francisco and Kandi Enrriquez of Mora and Chris and Dean Rasmussen of Braham.
