Peterson
Winona Deann Peterson was born on Feb. 25, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed five pounds, ten ounces. Her parents are Caytlin Smith and Dustin Peterson of Pine City and Milaca. Winona is welcomed home by three cats, two dogs, and two Guinea pigs. Grandparents are Gail Smith of Rush City and Ron Smith of Hibbing, and Dennis Kephart of Milaca.
Nelson
Hadley Ione Nelson was born on Feb. 28, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, four ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Brent and Page Nelson of Mora. Hadley is welcomed home by grandparents Julie and Dan Krone and Janelle and Rob Lambert, and Rob Schroeder.
