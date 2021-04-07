Joy
Gwendolyn Jean Joy was born on Feb. 11, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, 7.4 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Shaun and Katie Joy of Mora. Gwendolyn is welcomed home by sibling Dawson (20 months old). Grandparents are Dan and Cathy Halstead of Lakeville and Tim and Pat Joy of Mora.
Steele
Conner Edward Steele was born on Feb. 15, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, four ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Melissa and Alex Steele of Pine City. Conner is welcomed home by siblings Ellie (six years old) and Tucker (three years old). Grandparents are Jennifer and Todd Allen and Barb and Ed Steele.
