Kako
Weston Esa Kako was born Jan. 6, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina. He weighed eight pounds, three ounces. His parents are Taylor and Joylyn Kako. Weston is welcomed home by sibling Jackson Kako. Grandparents are Clay and Diana Waschenbecker and Tim Kako. Great grandparents are Ruth Waschenbecker, Paul and June Niemela, Evelyn Kako, Alvin Gjustrum and Janet Sandretzky.
Steele
Lance Theodore Steele was born on Feb. 4, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed five pounds, and was 18 inches long. His parent is Angelina Christine Steele of Mora. Lance is welcomed home by grandparent Tonya Naglus.
Diederich
Skylar Jo Diederich was born on Feb. 10, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, 15 ounces and was 22 inches long. Her parents are Alysia and Tyler Diederich of Milaca. Skylar is welcomed home by grandparents Troy Carlson of Ogilvie, and Amy Miller of Strugeon Lake, and Penny and Will Moyar of North Branch, and Neil and April Diederich of Richville.
