Davis
Remington Dwight Davis was born on Dec. 28, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds, eight ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parent is Nikita Davis of Hinckley. Remington is welcomed home by siblings Braxton (four years old) and Victoria (11 months old). Grandparents are Galen and Victoria Marks of Hinckley, and Bill and Theresa Davis of Pine City.
Cummings
Theodore Eugene Cummings was born on Dec. 30, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, three ounces and was 22 inches long. His parents are Christian and Amanda Cummings of Grasston. Theodore is welcomed home by sibling Walter (three years old). Grandparents are Tom and Laura Martin of Grasston, and Curt and Theresa Cummings of Pine City.
Zauatke
Sawyer George Zauatke was born on Jan. 7, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, 11 ounces and was 22.75 inches long. His parents are Justin and Marissa Zauatke of Mora. Sawyer is welcomed home by grandparents Greg Hart of Hinckley, Char of Middle River, and Warran Zauatke and Debbie of Hinckley.
Martin
Maliyah Rose Martin was born on Jan. 16, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Miranda Benjamin and Taylor Martin of Hinckley. Maliyah is welcomed home by grandparents Vanessa Smith, Brandon Benjamin, Jeremy Martin and Dawn Gruwell.
Davis
Lane William Davis was born on Jan. 17, 2022. He weighed seven pounds 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Dalton and Amanda Davis of Hinckley. Lane is welcomed home by siblings Liza and Rayna Davis. Grandparents are Galen and Vicki Marks, Audrey and Juven Zamora, and Bill and Theresa Davis.
Tchida
Nora Jean Tchida was born on Jan. 21, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, 15.2 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Her parents are Sydney and Blake of Sartell. Nora is welcomed home by grandparents Kristi and Brian of Duluth, Lori of Sartell and Steve of Saint Paul Park.
