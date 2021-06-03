Berkholz
Hadlee Lynn Berkholz was born on March 15, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed 11 pounds, eight ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Neil Berkholz and Jessica Benjamin of Onamia. Hadlee is welcomed home by siblings Sophie (seven years old), Karma (six years old), Klaira (five years old), Eddison (18 months). Grandparents are Ivana Benjamin of Isle and Trek Jellum of Winsted, and Terry and Lynn Berholz of Isle.
DeVall
Lydia Eloise DeVall was born on March 19, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Andrew and Nicollete DeVall of Pine City. Lydia is welcomed home by grandparents Kevin and Nancy Olson of Becker, and Paul and Denise DeVall of Wrenshall.
Rens
Scarlett May Rens was born on April 23, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her parents are James and Maggie Rens of Isle. Scarlett is welcomed home by grandparents Rodney and Pamela Peterson and Caroll Bester.
