Sljee
Amira Jamila-Ann Sljee was born on Oct. 13, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, one ounce and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Brittany Propet and Jordan Sljee of Brook Park. Amira is welcomed home by siblings Malik and Zayn. Grandparents are Mary and Marty Kelm of Brook Park.
Nordlocken
Thomas Allen Nordlocken was born on Oct. 28, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed five pounds, four ounces and was 18.5 inches long. His parent is Joleen Nordlocken of Mora. Thomas is welcomed home by grandparents Dori and Jerry Nordlocken of Mora and Aunt Jonelle Nordlocken.
