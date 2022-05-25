Budke
Teagan Elizabeth Budke was born on April 15, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, four point four ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Robert and Rachel Budke of Mora. Teagan is welcomed home by siblings Aria (seven years old), Raiden (four years old), and Anora (three years old). Grandparents are Mary Budke of Mora, MN, Rebecca Howard of Minneapolis and Leon Budke of Fergus Falls, and Edward Washington of Minneapolis.
Bugar
Burke Bence Bugar was born on March 25, 2022 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, fourteen ounces and was 20 and 3/4 inches long. His parents are Seth and Kalli Bugar of Mora. Burke is welcomed home by sibling Winsome (three years old). Grandparents are Petey and Kim Gilbertson of Mora, Karen and Scott Burgar of River Falls, Wisc.
Dooley
Madelyn Ann Dooley was born on March 7, 2022 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, six ounces and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Kelly and Adam Dooley of Milaca. Madelyn is welcomed home by sibling Bentley (four years old). Grandparents are Curtis Dahlberg and Denice LaPlant, and Mark Dooley.
