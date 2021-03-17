Nelson
Wylder James Nelson was born on Jan. 6, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds 10 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Jonathan and Brandi Nelson of Isle. Wylder is welcomed home by siblings Aerian (13 years old), Aiden (12 years old), and Spencer (two years old). Grandparents are Todd Burchard of St. Paul, and Dawn Nelson and Tony Mendez of Clayton, Wisconsin.
Black
Kassidy Ann Black was born on Jan. 11, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, six ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Cora and Jeremy Black of Ogilvie. Kassidy is welcomed home by siblings Osten (12 years old) and Julia (11 years old). Grandparents are Marge and Don Freeman of Mora.
Beaulieu
BabyGirl Beaulieu was born on Jan. 13, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds four ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Sara and Aaron of Minneapolis. BabyGirl is welcomed home by siblings Isabella Jade (12 years old), Victoria Jamison (one year old), Angelo (14 years old), Tyee (12 years old) and Acen (six years old). Grandparents are Pamela from Minneapolis and Bryan from Minneapolis, and Rona from Red Lake and Mario from Juarez.
Chryn
McKenna Margaret May Chryn was born on Jan. 14, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Tabitha Hallaway and Casey Chryn of Hinckley. McKenna is welcomed home by siblings Haeden (12 years old) and CJ (five years old). Grandparents are Rosalie Hallaway of Hinckley and Lonnie Hallaway of Dodge Center, and Brenda Chryn of Hinckley.
