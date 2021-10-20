Norlander
Chase Matthew Norlander was born Sept. 19, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Parents are Amber Jensen and Seth Norlander of Pine City. Chase is welcomed home by siblings Eliza (4) and Riley (1). Grandparents are Russ and Julie Jensen of Mora, and Heidi Bergwick and Matt Robbins of Sturgeon Lake.
Holter
Benjamin Daniel Holter was born Sept. 23, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 5 pounds, 9.6 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Parents are DeLynn and Robert Holter of Rush City. Grandparents are Carleen Skalsky of Almena, Wisconsin, and Gary Skalsky of Clayton, Wisconsin.
St. Hilaire
Jacob Roger LeRoy St. Hilaire was born Sept. 24, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 3/4 inches long. Parents are Brianna Selix and Justin St. Hilaire of Pine City. Grandparents are Sarah Selix of Mora, Dennis Gunderson of Maplewood, Jessie Thayer-St. Hilaire and Keith Hilaire.
Troth
Leo John Troth was born Sept. 30, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 9 pounds and was 20 inches long. Parents are Kyler and Chelsie Troth of Pine City. Leo is welcomed home by siblings Cameron (6) and Lily (4). Grandparents are Tom Gahler of Pine City, and Rodney and Gale Troth of Holton, Kansas.
McNeally
Oaklynn Ann McNeally was born Sept. 28, 2021, at Welia Health. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. Parents are Jessica and Aron McNeally of Rock Creek. Oaklynn is welcomed home by sibling Chuck (17 months). Grandparents are Dawn and Marty of St. Paul and Heidi and Tom of North Branch.
Slama-Hanson
Ole Ryan Slama-Hanson was born Sept. 24, 2021, at Welia Health. Ole weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Parents are Claudia Hanson and Jon Slama of Pine City. Ole is welcomed home by siblings Bentley (7) and Karlee (2). Grandparents are Claud and Jenny Hanson and Len and Theresa Slama.
