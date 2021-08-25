Roseland
Dalton Kenneth Roseland Jr. was born May 26, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Parents are Maria and Dalton Roseland Sr. of Pine City. Dalton is welcomed home by siblings Khloe (5) and Nadia (1). Grandparents are Beverly Knowlen of Hinckley and Dawn Roseland of Sandstone
Rarick
Dallas Matthew Rarick was born May 31, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Parents are Kara Husnik and Daniel Rarick. Dallas is welcomed home by sibling Zachary (8). Grandparents are Joe and Lisa Husnik and Rik Rarick, all of Pine City.
Leyler
Soren Brandt Leyler was born June 23, 2021, at Welia Health. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Parents are Allison and Tristan Leyler of Pine City. Grandparents are: Patty and Jake Allen, Jason and Julie Skluzacek, Carol Skluzacek, and Greg and Penny Wiener, all of Pine City; Brandt and Tamera Leyler, Minneapolis; and Ellen Motyka of St. Anthony.
Watson
Ezlyn Rose Watson was born June 24, 2021, at Welia Health. Ezlyn weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Parents are Brandi and Nick Watson of Grasston. Grandparents are Jamie and Herb Usher, and Becky and Scott Watson.
Armstrong
Shevy Belle Armstrong was born July 30, 2021, at Welia Health. Shevy weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Parents are Shannon Purcell and Tyler J. Armstrong of Pine City. Shevy was welcomed home by siblings Shyanne (10), Christian (8), Levi (8), and Kyndalyn (5). Grandparents are Mark and Pamela Riggle of Hinckley, and Jay and Nancy Armstrong of Meriden, Kansas.
Hagfors
Scarlett James Hagfors was born Aug. 3, 2021, at Welia Health. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Parents are Tim and Courtney Hagfors of Pine City. Scarlett was welcomed home by sibling Rhett (18 mo.). Grandparents are Shawn and Katie Zelazny of Sturgeon Lake, and Will and Cindy Hagfors of Pine City.
