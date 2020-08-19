Paulson
Zayden Hayes Paulson was born on July 11, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, five ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Brianna Koch and Corey Paulson of Ogilvie. Zayden is welcomed home by his grandparents Kacie Peterson and Don Renollett of Ogilvie and Kelly Paulson.
Priebe
Josephine Elizabeth Priebe was born on July 13, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, ten ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Riley and Nicole Priebe of Mora. Josie is welcomed home by sibling Johnathan (2 years old). Her grandparents are Mike and Kris Osterdyk of Mora and Charles Priebe and Robin Priebe and Fred Sawatzky.
Murphy
Ezra John Murphy was born on July 15, 2020. He weighed six pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His parents are Andrew and Amanda Murphy of Grasston. Ezra is welcomed home by grandparents Robert and Jane Thomas of Braham, and Arthur (Larry) and Bonnie Murphy of Akeley.
Torell
Miles Corey Torell was born on July 17, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, one ounce and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kayana Bearheart and Keaton Torell of Isle and Mora. Miles is welcomed home by grandparents Georgia Bearheart, and Kimberly Voss Palo, Dave Matchninsky, and the late Corey Torell.
Harth
Braydon Dennis David Harth was born on July 20, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds, three ounces. His parent is Brittany Harth of Hinckley. Braydon is welcomed home by silbing Abrianna Lagarde. His grandparents are Shannon Harth and Dan Vosika and Dennis Harth of Hinckley.
