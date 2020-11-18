Irwin
Thea Marie Irwin was born on Oct. 14, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Josh and Alicia Irwin of Braham. Thea is welcomed home by sibling Declan. Her grandparents are Jeff and Mary Anderson of Brook Park and Russ and Kerry Irwin of Minneapolis and Matt and Holli Promann of Annandale.
Casper
Zander Rexford Casper was born on Oct. 14, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, seven ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. His parents are Jade and Rachel Casper of Isle. Zander is welcomed home by siblings Katelyn (17 years of age), Emily (11 years of age), and Zayin (23 months of age). His grandparents are Esther Ruth Aadland of Isle, and David Gay of Forest Lake, and Tim and Kerri Casper of Wahkon.
