The total phase of the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse was visible across North and South America (and Pine City), plus parts of Europe and Africa, on Sunday evening, May 15. This photo was taken by Pine City local, Justin Jahnz, around 11 p.m. Sunday night in Pine City.
