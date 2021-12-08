Bobbi Hafslund

Bobbi Ann Hafslund passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2021 at the age of 46 years old. Bobbi Ann was born April 22, 1975 to Bob and Kathy Johnson. She attended Spring Lake Park senior high school, and also studied at Regency Beauty Academy. On Dec. 12, 1993 she married the love of her life Geno Hafslund, together they had two sons Geno and Ryan. Bobbi Ann is preceded in death by (Grandparents) Arthur, Lillian Utecht, Ron Johnson, Adam and Dagmar Weiler, (Father) Bob Johnson (Aunts) Ardis, Karen Utecht, Claudette Falk, Cindy Lukaszewski (Uncle) Tony Reeves (Cousins) Jeremiah Reeves, Justin Bowman, Ryker Bean.
Bobbi Ann is survived by her (Husband) Geno (Sons) Geno (Martina), Ryan. Bobbi Ann is also survived by (Mother) Kathy Weiler (Stepfather) Dan Weiler (Father-in-law) Wayne Pearce (Mother-in law) Linda Pearce, (Sister) Rebecca Hutchinson, (Nephews) Anthony, Isaiah Hutchinson (Niece) Robbie Hutchinson, (Grandnieces) Lucy, Taylor Hutchinson, (Grandmother) Marlene Johnson, also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends are left behind.
Celebration of life to be held Dec. 18, 2201 starting at 3 p.m. at the Chengwatana Town Hall (27136 Forest Road, Pine City). Let’s come together and show the family how much Bobbi Ann is loved.
