The “A” word, Alzheimer’s, seems to strike fear and dread in most of us. According to the national Alzheimer’s Association, there are 99,000 Minnesotan’s living with this disease and 225,000 unpaid caregivers supporting them. To gain a better understanding of the difficult journey these families face every day, Pine City Reads (PCR) in partnership with Act on Alzheimer’s (ACT) has selected Alzheimer’s Daughter by Jean Lee (2015) as our latest book selection.
The memoir portrays the author’s loving, midwestern, middle-class family’s struggle to provide quality and affordable care for both Ed and Ibby who are diagnosed at the same time. Their parents’ wish (that turn into demands) to live at home becomes more and more difficult especially as the family tries to keep their own lives on track. Each chapter begins with a snippet from Ed and Ibby’s love letters starting before WWII, giving the reader a chance to know the couple and their life and love for one another as they begin their life’s journey, not just as dementia patients.
Calling Alzheimer’s a “silent monster looming…threatening to overtake you,” the author and her sister hope their parents understand they were “your allies, and our hearts ached from decisions we had to make to keep you safe.” The book is currently available for purchase at The Bookstore, Pine City; Cabina Caffe; Pine Center For the Arts; The Pine City Chamber Office; and East Central Library in Pine City.
In addition to reading the book, a book discussion will be held at 6:30 on September 12, at 320 Brewery. Also, on October 10 at 6:30, there will be an opportunity to view and discuss the 2014 movie Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me at Pine Technical College. A panel with Alzheimer’s experts will be take place on November 14th at Pine Technical College at 6:30. Join us for any or all events.
