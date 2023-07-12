The “A” word, Alzheimer’s, seems to strike fear and dread in most of us. According to the national Alzheimer’s Association, there are 99,000 Minnesotan’s living with this disease and 225,000 unpaid caregivers supporting them. To gain a better understanding of the difficult journey these families face every day, Pine City Reads (PCR) in partnership with Act on Alzheimer’s (ACT) has selected Alzheimer’s Daughter by Jean Lee (2015) as our latest book selection. 

