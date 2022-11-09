A crash occurred in downtown Pine City the morning of Sept. 29. The victim of the crash was a local business owner, Dana Volkers Phillips, who owns The Bookstore in Pine City.
The crash which was caused by what appeared to be a medical event of the driver of a car. The event caused the car to hit Phillip’s truck, which in turn hit Phillips as she had just exited the truck and was reaching in the back to grab a bag. This left Phillips with life-threatening injuries including a fractured skull with bleeding on the brain, broken ribs and lacerated kidney.
Phillips was taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where she remained heavily sedated for nine days as her brain healed. She is now home with her husband and is miraculously alive to share an update with the community on her recovery process.
Phillips said she didn’t have any memories of the first few days of being in the hospital. “Unfortunately, my husband, our 17-year-old daughter, and my four parents remember everything from those first days,” said Phillips. “They all rushed to the hospital after being alerted that I had been in an accident and was being airlifted to Regions. They didn’t know how badly I was hurt but knew it must be severe.”
At Regions, Phillips was given life-saving emergency treatment, along with CT scans to assess the severity of her injuries. She said her family had to wait quite some time to see her. “When they finally were allowed to see me, I was asleep and my hair was soaked in blood. They didn’t know it at the time, but my body was also covered in bruises and cuts,” she said.
Due to the accident, Phillips suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury. But it’s been six weeks since the accident, and Phillips is still dealing with blurry vision, dizziness and some pain but believes she is miraculously on the mend. “Healing is a slow process, but I’m getting a little better every day,” said.
Phillips is thankful her husband is able to work from home. “He puts in a full day of work in addition to caring for me, bringing me to doctors appointments, and taking care of our home. I’m incredibly grateful for everything he has done,” said Phillips.
She is grateful to so many in the community and extremely grateful to those who were with her immediately after the accident. She is also thankful to everyone who sent flowers, cards, text messages, and prayers.
“Each time I sit out on our porch, people walking or driving by stop to ask how I am, and to tell me they’ve been praying for me,” said Phillips. “It’s wonderful to be a part of such an amazing community. I ask that you continue to pray. I don’t know why this accident happened, but I do know God has been with me throughout everything.”
She said she plans to return to The Bookstore as soon as she is able.
