The Dragon boys basketball squad continues to build their skills as they build an impressive record of wins.
Pine City 67, Braham 62
“Coach Eklund does such a nice job with his team and program over at Braham,” said Dragon Coach Kyle Allen. “He can out-coach anyone. His teams are always very prepared and disciplined, and when you add in it is a conference foe; it makes for a great night of basketball.”
The Dragons put themselves in a hole in the first half.
“Braham came out and hit some tough shots; but also worked hard to get open looks,” Allen said. “They were able to knock them down and we were unable to achieve our goals. We found ourselves down double digits at halftime, but knew we were not out of the game yet.
“I was really proud of how our boys dug in during the second half,” he said. “We started to play more like a team in the second half instead of 5 individuals on the court.”
Kameron Jusczak led the team on the boards with 10 followed by senior Caleb Fromm with nine and Dylan Petersen with eight. Fromm (6), Jason Thieman (5), and Petersen (4) led the team in deflections on the defensive end. Fromm, Petersen, and Cole Waxberg each took a charge in the contest as well. Luke Wilson (3) led in assists in the game.
East Central 69, Pine City 51
The Dragons suffered their first conference loss since January 2018.
“Hats off to East Central; they have a great group of players led by a ton of seniors and Coach Fogt has them playing with great effort and confidence,” Allen said. “While our poor shooting did not help our cause, our defensive breakdowns were what led to our demise. We were unable to create many consecutive defensive stops in the first half, gave up a season high of creations on the defensive end, and gave up an incredible amount of offensive rebounds and second chance points.
“We talk a lot about how a ‘season is a lifetime’ and each season brings on not only its own challenges and growth, but also has to evolve and develop at its own pace,” he said. “The lack of an offseason and preseason, something that everyone is dealing with, has been a new obstacle for us as we attempt to gel and create our identity.”
Kameron Jusczak led the team on the boards with 16, followed by Caleb Fromm, Cole Waxberg, and Colton Blaisdell with seven each. Jusczak also took the team’s two lone charges on the night.
Pine City 73, Hinckley Finlayson 60
Allen said that his team played as close to a full contest as they have this year against the Jaguars.
“We came out with great defensive intensity and even better intensity on the boards,” Allen said. “We were able to jump out to a sizable lead halfway through the first half, leading 21-3 and taking a 34-16 lead into halftime.”
In the second half, they tried some new sets on both ends of the court.
“I have to figure out what works best with this group, rotations, and situations,” Allen said. “ We have to have some failure to be able to find success. The hope is that the failure does not affect our win and loss column and allows us to grow as a team.
Kameron Jusczak (16) and Dylan Petersen (9) lead the team on the boards. Petersen (2) and Colton Blaisdell (1) both took charges in the game as well. Luke Wilson, Caleb Fromm, and Petersen each had four assists.
Pine City 73, Paynesville 70
Coming into the game, Payesville was ranked #20 in 2A by the QRF according to MN Scores.
“We were excited to add such a highly ranked team to our schedule this year,” Allen said. “We have never played Paynesville in my Pine City tenure.”
In the first half, the Dragons found themselves in foul trouble. Paynesville went into halftime up by a single point.
“We knew coming into the game that Paynesville had a very talented scorer (Corbin Froelich) who was averaging close to 30 points per game,” Allen said. “He was surrounded by a talented group of juniors and seniors who were going to be physical and aggressive.
The team turned to reinforcements in eighth grader Charlie Ausmus and junior Micah Overtoom.
“Both had just played a full and tough fought JV game, so for them to be able to come in and give us some minutes in the first half was huge,” Allen said.
He said the team stuck with the game plan, and found success.
“This continued into the second half where we got a great boost from some fresh legs. Caleb Fromm stepped up to the free throw line down the stretch and continued to do what we expect from him; knock down big shots. He went 13/16 on the night.
“I was really proud how Caleb Fromm, Luke Wilson, and Colton Blaisdell helped hold the ship in the first half as we were battling some foul trouble,” Allen said. “Cole Waxberg came in and gave us some great energy in the second half after sitting early with foul trouble. In the second half, Mason Charles came off the bench to try his hand at our ‘tandem’ role; it was the first time we have asked him to do this and he was very successful in allowing us to continue our game plan.
Allen said the atmosphere at those games was electric
“One of those Friday night games that would have had The Den rocking with a full house,” he said. “While we miss our fans, we appreciate our JV and C-Squad players, along with our player’s parents/guardians, coming in and helping to give us the juice we need to compete at a high level with great energy”
Dylan Petersen led the Dragons on the boards with eight followed by Kameron Jusczak with seven. They were able to take five charges on the night; Jusczak had two while Petersen, Jason Thieman, and Luke Wilson each had one. Wilson led in assists with six.
